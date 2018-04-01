Posted: Apr 01, 2018 2:33 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2018 2:33 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Drum rolls and applause from well wishers this morning as teachers and education advocates head to Oklahoma City for what is expected to be one of the largest statewide rallies in Oklahoma’s history.

Brief remarks against the backdrop of the Bruin Bear blowup before the caravan, headed by rented school buses, leaves promptly at 6:30 with a police escort. The Bruin Drum Line and members of the BHS pom squad will help with the send off.

Organizers asked that participants arrive at the Bartlesville High School east parking lot by 5:45.

After the caravan leaves, the rally participants who stay in Bartlesville head to breakfast and camaraderie at the Hospitality & Communications Center established this weekend at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The center remains open from 6:30 to 5 o'clock. The center will serve as the community-wide gathering place for teachers staying in town as well as for other local school supporters, including those belonging to the Public Education Advocates for Kids network.

State Department of Public Safety officials expect up to 30 thousand people at the state capital. The rally will start at 10:30 Monday morning.