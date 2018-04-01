Posted: Apr 01, 2018 2:51 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2018 2:51 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

An Avant man was sent to Tulsa's St. John Hospital in critical condition after he was injured in a Saturday night accident on the I-244 ramp to U. S. 75 in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Justin Chitwood was westbound on I-244 at 7:42 Saturday night when his Harley-Davidson went off the roadway on the left and hit the barrier wall. Chitwood was thrown about 75 feet from the motorcycle.

EMSA took Chitwood to the hospital with arm, leg, and internal injuries. The accident remains under investigation.