Posted: Apr 01, 2018 9:12 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2018 9:12 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police spent Sunday night processing the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Northwest Rogers. According to police Captain Jay Hastings, officers were called to the scene just before 8 o’clock.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the homeowner who had came by to check on a vacant home he owns. The homeowner told police the home had been broken into several times recently. The man said he found a man hiding inside the attic and confronted him about what he was doing inside the home. At some point the homeowner fired a shot striking the man once.

Bartlesville Ambulance took the suspect to Jane Phillips Medical Center. He was later taken to a Tulsa Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.