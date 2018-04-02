Posted: Apr 02, 2018 6:30 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2018 7:38 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

There were drum rolls and applause from well wishers on Monday morning, as teachers and education advocates headed to Oklahoma City for what is expected to be one of the largest statewide rallies in Oklahoma's history.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley and education leaders made brief remarks in Bartlesville High School's activity center.

McCauley says about 200 teachers headed to rented school buses and left at 6:30 with a police escort. The Bruin Drum Line and members of the BHS pom squad helped with the send off.

Jason Elmore offered a prayer before the group was dismissed to head for the state capitol.

After the caravan left, the rally participants who stayed in Bartlesville headed to breakfast and camaraderie at the Hospitality & Communications Center established this weekend at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

McCauley says it will remain important to stay focused

State Department of Public Safety officials expect up to 30 thousand people at the state capital. The rally there will start at 10:30 Monday morning.