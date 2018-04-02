Posted: Apr 02, 2018 9:27 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2018 9:29 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Some people are asking questions about the teacher pay raise passed last week by the Oklahoma House and Senate.

The raise is a perament adjustment to the state law that sets minimum teacher salaries in the state. The bills would provide an average teacher pay raise of approximately $6,100 via increases in the minimum salary schedule ranging from $5,001 for a starting teacher with a bachelor's degree to $8,395 for a teacher with a doctorate and 25 or more years of experience. They would also provide a $1,250 wage increase for school support employees.

Reportedly an additional $50 million would be available to fund textbooks and school operations across the state.

HERE is a copy of that bill with the particulars.