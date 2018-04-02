News


Local News

Posted: Apr 02, 2018

Is the Teacher Raise Permanent or Temporary?

Charlie Taraboletti

Some people are asking questions about the teacher pay raise passed last week by the Oklahoma House and Senate.  

The raise is a perament adjustment to the state law that sets minimum teacher salaries in the state.  The bills would provide an average teacher pay raise of approximately $6,100 via increases in the minimum salary schedule ranging from $5,001 for a starting teacher with a bachelor's degree to $8,395 for a teacher with a doctorate and 25 or more years of experience. They would also provide a $1,250 wage increase for school support employees.

Reportedly an additional $50 million would be available to fund textbooks and school operations across the state. 

HERE is a copy of that bill with the particulars.


