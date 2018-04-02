Posted: Apr 02, 2018 9:38 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2018 5:07 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Leaders from Bartlesville's PEAK education advocacy group were on hand Monday morning to support teachers as they left for the state capitol to be part of a rally there. PEAK Public Relations Spokesman, Dan Droege says it's been an interesting road that got the education community to this point in the year.

School officials have said they plan to have school on Tuesday, due in part to the scheduled state ACT testing. Droege cautions that from here on out, he sees school schedules on a day-to-day basis

Droege says the community needs to stay engaged with what's happening. According to Droege things will be going on at St. Luke's Episcopal Church until 5 o'clock.

Those teachers who stayed in Bartlesville will be watching the proceedings in Oklahoma City by way of television and video feeds.