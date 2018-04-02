Posted: Apr 02, 2018 10:59 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2018 5:08 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Commissioners met on Monday morning at 9 for their first of the month meeting where they approved several forms for road work, and declared April as Autism Awareness Month.

April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day, and the month is a nationwide effort to promote autism awareness, inclusion and self-determination for all, and assure that each person with ASD is provided the opportunity to achieve the highest possible quality of life.

All other items were approved, all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30.