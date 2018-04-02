Posted: Apr 02, 2018 2:03 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2018 6:34 PM

Ben Nicholas

Several local schools will remain closed on Tuesday as teachers continue to participate in a walk-out.

Bartlesville Public Schools, Dewey Public Schools, Caney Valley Ok Schools, and Nowata Public Schools have announced they will NOT be open on Tuesday, April 3. In a short statement, NPS has said no decision has been made at this time as to when schools will resume, but breakfast will be available from 7:30-8:30 tomorrow morning, and lunch will be available from 11:30-1 tomorrow afternoon.

BPS has announced that Superintendent Chuck McCauley has invoked the existing authorization from the Board of Education to continue the school suspension. Meals and more updated information for the walk-out can be found here from Bartlesville Public Schools.

DPS has closed schools tomorrow as well, taking their class schedule day-to-day. Superintendent Vince Vincent says that a survey will be sent out to teachers every day and a decision will be made around 5 o'clock.

Caney Valley Superintendent Rick Peters says that schools will be cancelled on Tuesday AND Wednesday at his schools. No decision has been made at this time about clases resuming on Thursday

At this time, no information has been released regarding Pawhuska Public Schools. However, PPS has said that the ACT assesment will still be held tomorrow at 8:30.