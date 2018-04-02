Posted: Apr 02, 2018 3:35 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2018 3:35 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man that violated a protective order found himself in court on Monday. Decoy Crane appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County courthouse facing a violation of protective order charge.

According to an affidavit, a woman alleges that she was driving on Adams Boulevard and passed a gas station where she saw Crane’s vehicle parked. The woman continued to drive and a few seconds later she noticed that Crane’s vehicle was right behind her.

The woman then made a turn onto Jennings Avenue and Crane was still following her. She told officers at this point she began feeling very scared because she had a protective order against Crane and he had recently violated the order.

After making a few more turns Crane backed off and the woman pulled into a convenience store to call the police.

Crane later admitted to seeing the woman’s car and following her for a short time. Crane said he wasn’t trying to follow her but instead trying to get to his cousin’s house. When prompted Crane could not give the address of the residence he was trying to find.

Crane saw his bond set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim in this matter.