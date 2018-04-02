Posted: Apr 02, 2018 4:04 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2018 5:08 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners gathered for a brief meeting on Monday morning.

The commissioners approved a motion to take applications for a new courthouse janitor. The janitor previously hired last month quit unexpectedly due to a family emergency.

Applications can be submitted to commissioner’s office at the Nowata County Courthouse. Chairman Doug Sonenberg stated interviews for the position will likely be conducted on April 16.

The next scheduled meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners is set for Monday April 9.