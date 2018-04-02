Posted: Apr 02, 2018 7:50 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2018 7:50 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved a bond project implementation schedule at a Monday night meeting.

City engineer Micah Siemers outlined the bond schedule which will be issued in four different phases between this June and fall 2020. A total of $16.8 million in bond funds will be issued as a part of the most recent general obligation bond program approved by voters last month.

$10.2 million in bond funds will be issued this June for the first slate of bond projects. Major projects in the first issuance include: phase three of the price fields renovation project at $3.6 million, the Price Tower Green project at $1.7 million and downtown street renovations at just over $2 million in bond funds.

The next three issuances will take place in fall 2018, fall 2019 and fall 2020. Vice Mayor John Kane says he is pleased with the bond schedule.

The council stated that is important to layout a schedule of the bond project so potential purchasers have all the necessary information. The actual selling of the bonds will be the next step in the process.

A complete list of all bond projects can be found with this story on our website BartlesvilleRadio.com