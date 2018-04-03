Posted: Apr 03, 2018 5:55 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 5:55 AM

Bill Lynch

It is election day in Osage County and voters will head to the polls to decided whether several school bonds and a School Board elections. In Pawhuska there is a run-off for seat #3 on the Pawhuska Public Schools Board. The run-off comes following the February election when none of the five candidates could achieve the required 50 plus one percent. Therefore, the sitting Danny Ferguson and opponent Scott Laird are on the ballot today.

In Sperry voters will help decide two school bond propositions totaling more than $12 million for construction and services.

Avant voters will also decide whether they want to support two propositions totaling more than $500,000 for Public Schools.

Finally, Barnsdall residents will make a decision whether to pass a $6.3 million dollar School Bond which will see the construction of a new Athletic Facility, mandatory repairs to the gym's sprinkler system, and numerous other maintenance projects which have been neglected due to severe budget cuts over the past ten years.

If you do not know where to vote contact the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 for your polling locations.