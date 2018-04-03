Posted: Apr 03, 2018 7:06 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 7:09 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Congrats to Kelly Cailloat, who won the Bartlesville Radio Bracket Challenge on Monday.

Kelly correctly picked Villanova to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, and had the best bracket in Bartlesville with 137 points.

Kelly wins a $300 Braum's gift card, dinner for two at the Hilton Garden Inn and a gift certificate to Kidz Korner all in Bartlesville.

Caillcoat can pick up her prize by presenting a photo ID matching the bracket name during regular buisness hours at the radio stations, located at 1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville.

Final Standings