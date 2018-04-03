Posted: Apr 03, 2018 7:25 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 7:25 AM

Bill Lynch

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners held a brief meeting Monday morning, during which they took action regarding law quotes and made a decision on bids for a 2008 or newer dump truck for District #3.

The Commissioners chose to go once again with Cole's Lawn Service, as the lawn service for the landscaping around the Courthouse and the Treasurer's Office. Cole's Lawn Service was the low bid once again at $4,830 for the mowing season.

District #3 Commissioner Darren McKinney spoke briefly regarding the quotes the County received on Bid #18-14 for a 2008 or newer dump truck. McKinney stated that he had decided to reject all bids as all but two failed to meet the specifications required, and the two which did meet the requirement were brand new 2018 Dump Trucks outside of the Districts equipment budget.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be next Monday at 10am at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.