Posted: Apr 03, 2018 1:21 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 1:21 PM

Ben Nicholas

As walk-outs continue in the state, more people are gathering in their own communities to show support for teachers and public education.

In Dewey, a group gathered on the corner of Bulldoger Road with signs to make their statement. Including teachers and support staff, the group agreed that change needed to be made.

Middle School Math teacher Ryan Stauder says that the biggest deal is to fund schools for the education. The group explained that the legislation passed was already beginning to be cut, and it didn't address the funding needed for the schools themselves. While the group did contain teachers, a majority of those protesting were support staff members who are also fighting for a raise and support from the state.

The group agreed that while they were in Dewey protesting, and they work for Dewey Public Schools, they were fighting for all schools and all students in the state.