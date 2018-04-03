Posted: Apr 03, 2018 1:25 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 4:28 PM

Ben Nicholas

With the continued protesting in Oklahoma City, school districts are deciding about classes on Wednesday.

Bartlesville Public Schools has announced that there will not be school on Wednesday, April 4. You can find out more information regarding meals and support here.

High School Principal Bron Williams has announced that Nowata Public Schools will not be holding class tomorrow as well. Breakfast will be available from 7:30-8:30 tomorrow morning, and lunch will be available from 11:30-1 tomorrow afternoon.

Dewey Public Schools has announced that they will not be holding school tomorrow. The decision came on Tuesday afternoon, and the decision to hold classes is day-to-day, based on surveys from teachers.

Pawhuska Public Schools have Cancelled School for Wednesday, but have said they will hold PreK and Kindergarten pre enrollment at the Indian Camp from 8:30-11:00 & 1:00-2:30. Student meals will be served at the Church of Christ at 225 E. 7th.

Caney Valley Oklahoma announced on Tuesday that they would not be holding school on Wednesday. No decision has been made on Thursday at this point.

Barnsdall Public Schools has confirmed that they will not be holding school on Wednesday.

At this time, no other schools have announced closures for Wednesday.