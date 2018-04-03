Posted: Apr 03, 2018 1:30 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 1:30 PM

Max Gross

Thousands of teachers and education advocates continued protests at the state capital in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Roughly 50 teachers from Nowata Public Schools are among those participating in the protests over lack of educational funding.

Nowata High School principal Bron Williams says representatives from Nowata spoke with legislators on Monday and Tuesday to voice their concerns. Williams says getting the legislators to cooperate has been a challenge.

Williams says it is unknown when classes will resume and things will be handled on a day-to-day basis. Williams explains that it’s really up to the teachers when classes will resume.

As of right now, Williams says he’s heard nothing from the OSSAA that would cancel any athletic events and all will go on as normally scheduled.