Posted: Apr 03, 2018 1:44 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 1:44 PM

Max Gross

An eighteen-year-old Bartlesville man accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a fifteen-year-old girl appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Dylan Alvermann was arraigned on charges of second degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to an affidavit, an officer began investigating the case of a fifteen-year-old juvenile runaway. The girl’s mother told officers that she was concerned that her daughter and Alvermann were sexually active on multiple occasions. The mother believed Alvermann had helped the girl run away.

Alvermann was arrested last week on stolen vehicle charges as well. He was questioned by police and admitted to having sex with the juvenile one time two weeks after his eighteenth birthday.

Alvermann said he took the girl to Coffeyville, Kansas because she did not want to stay in Bartlesville.

The next scheduled court date for Alvermann is set for April 27. His bond was set at $5,000.