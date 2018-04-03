Posted: Apr 03, 2018 1:54 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 1:54 PM

Max Gross

A woman who fled the scene of a vehicle accident appeared in court Tuesday in Washington County. Chloie Searcy stood before a judge facing multiple charges including hit and run, driving under suspension and failure to yield.

According to an affidavit, Searcy was the driver of a vehicle that was pulling out of the QuikTrip on Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. Searcy then struck another vehicle that was traveling southbound after failing to yield.

Both victims in the other vehicle had to be transported to the emergency room of the Jane Phillips Medical Center due to injuries sustained in the collision. Searcy immediately fled the scene after the accident.

Officers were able to use surveillance video from the business to identify what had occurred. They later used that video to get positive identity of Searcy.

Searcy did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance validation.

Searcy’s next court date is set for Aprill 11. Her bond was set at $1,000.