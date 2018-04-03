Posted: Apr 03, 2018 3:22 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 3:38 PM

Ben Nicholas

Arvest Bank’s 1 Million Meals initiative is challenging community members to participate in fund-raising efforts and nonperishable food drives to fight hunger in Oklahoma, as Oklahoma ranks 8th among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Thee two-month effort will try to provide at least one million meals to local, hungry families, and it will continue through June 2.

Arvest in Bartlesville and Dewey has partnered with Mary Martha Outreach for the duration of the initiative. All donations received will go to Mary Martha Outreach to provide meals to local, food insecure families. Marketing Manager, Annah Fischer, says the community members can participate in multiple ways.

Bartlesville and Dewey Arvest credit card customers also can donate Arvest Flex Rewards™ points by visiting arvestflexrewards.com and clicking on the 1 Million Meals banner. Every dollar raised through 1 Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for those in need.