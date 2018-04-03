Posted: Apr 03, 2018 3:34 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 3:34 PM

Ben Nicholas

A new study shows that Oklahoma is the nations 7th most stressed state.

According to Wallethub, Oklahoma's 7th place finish is based off of 38 metrics, compared to the other 49 states. With lower numbers meaning more stressful, Oklahoma ranks 7th on average hours worked per week, 9th in percentage of adults in fair/poor health, and 9th in the divorce rate. However, Oklahoma ranks close to average on both share of adults getting adequate sleep and job security.

Experts say an easy ways to combat stress are cheaper than you think; better nutrition, some exercise, and more sleep are three easy ways to de-stress.

You can view the entire Wallethub report and it's findings here