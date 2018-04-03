Posted: Apr 03, 2018 4:44 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 4:44 PM

Max Gross

After hovering around .500 for most of the non-conference schedule, Oklahoma Wesleyan softball has hit its stride in the beginning of Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Eagles have three of their first four conference games. Last week OKWU earned two wins over Southwestern and then split two games against Sterling College. Freshman Ashley Stone has been a key to Wesleyan’s early success.

In four conference games Stone is 9-for-13 at the plate with three home runs and eight RBIs. Stone was named KCAC Player of the Week for her phenomenal performance at the plate.

Stone is tied for first place in the KCAC with a .488 batting average. Stone leads the other Triple Crown categories as well with nine home runs and 36 RBIs on the season.

OKWU is 15-12 on the season. The Lady Eagles will go on the road for the first time in KCAC play on Wednesday with a doubleheader against Ottawa on the slate.