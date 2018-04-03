Posted: Apr 03, 2018 9:58 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2018 9:58 PM

Bill Lynch

Osage County voters made their voices heard at the polls Tuesday and decided several school bonds and a School Board elections.

In Pawhuska there was a run-off election for seat #3 on the Pawhuska Public Schools Board. Scott Laird lead the night outing the Incumbent Danny Ferguson with 52.30 percent of the vote totaling 364 votes to 332.

Sperry voters passed two school bond propositions totaling more than $12 million for improvements which include replacing roofs, replacing HVAC units, expanding and renovating the District’s weight/athletic locker room facility, renovating a portion of the bus barn to create an area for FFA students to house livestock and much more. The two propositions passed with 82.27 percent and 80.85 percent.

Avant voters also passed two propositions totaling more than $500,000 which will help the school replace the floor in the main building, build a new classroom and renovate others, renovate restrooms, replace electrical, and see the purchase of a new bus and new 12 passenger van. The proposition passed with 88.9 percent of the vote.

Lastly, Barnsdall residents passed a $6.3 million dollar School Bond which will see the construction of a new Athletic Facility, mandatory repairs to the gym's sprinkler system, and numerous other maintenance projects which have been neglected due to severe budget cuts over the past ten years. The school bond passed by 73.24 percent.