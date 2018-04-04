Posted: Apr 04, 2018 8:46 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2018 8:46 AM

Bill Lynch

At the April meeting of the Pawhuska City Council the board approved the ground lease which was the basis of a previous special meeting, and made a decision regarding city hiring policy.

During the March 23 special meeting the City Council table action regarding the ground lease for the new P Town Pizza and Townmaker LLC building. The ground lease was required to build the overhanging balcony and the required supports which sit of city property. The ground lease also approved the space in the Pocket Park for a stairwell which will lead to the second floor of the P Town Pizza building. The council did however take no action on a similar ground lease on the East side of Kihekah, as the balcony has yet to be approved by Fire Marshall.

Current city policy required city employees to live within 10 miles of the city municipality which has created issues finding qualified workers. At the meeting Tuesday the council decided to amend the policy to state that employees would need to live within 30 minute recall of Pawhuska, the change will open up an opportunity for the city to find qualified and certified employees.