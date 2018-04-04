Bartlesville schools have posted on the district website that there will be no school this week. Public Relations Spokesman Granger Meador says school administration wanted to give parents notice so they could plan.

Bartlesville schools held a news conference at noon on Wednesday to announce a proposal that, if it is enacted, would send the Bartlesville teachers home

Governor Fallin signed an education budget after the legislature passed a series of bills to raise revenue to pay for more school funding. Meador says schools now have to trust the legislature that the funds will continue next fiscal year.

The Bartlesville School board voted last month to authorize Superintendent, Chuck McCauley up to ten school days to support the walkout. Meador says if it goes into a second week , but board would meet again.

We have a link to the Bartlesville plan online as part of this story at Bartlesville radio.com.