Posted: Apr 04, 2018 1:23 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2018 2:36 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Public Schools proposal to break the deadlock and put a satisfactory end to the teacher walkout gets some positive feedback. State Representative Earl Sears says Heather Boyle and other Bartlesville teachers had a dialog. Sears says he is not going to vote on any other new taxes but the state does have some options

We have a link to the Bartlesville plan online as part of this story on our website, Bartlesville radio dot com. Sears has heard frustrated legislators but he also has heard representatives say that Bartlesville teachers have been very professional and respectful during the process. Sears says it's now a matter of getting enough legislators behind the proposal.

Sears says there are some deals to be made and he would like to see the proposal succeed.