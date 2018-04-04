Posted: Apr 04, 2018 1:38 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2018 2:37 PM

A group of Oklahoma Union students was willing to be marked as an unexcused absence in order to show their support for education funding Wednesday. Austin Lafferty is a senior. He organized the walk-out along with several other seniors.

Oklahoma Union didn't hold classes on Monday or Tuesday. Lafferty says he felt more needed to be done to drive the point home to elected officials.

Lafferty says it's not as much about teacher salary as it is having the proper school supplies and good text books.

Superintendent, Kevin Stacey says he talked with his elected legislators and it wasn't good

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Stacey said no decision had been made on whether or not to hold classes on Thursday.

Stacey will announce the decision once a meeting with faculty concludes.