Posted: Apr 04, 2018 1:42 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2018 1:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

As walk-outs continue in the state, more people are gathering in their own communities to show support for teachers and public education.

In Dewey, another group gathered on the corner of Bulldoger Road with signs to make their statement. This group included some teachers and support staff from the gathering yesterday, but new faces were out with their own signs and message.

Computer teacher Cindy Murguia says that she wasn't out protesting to “get a better car” but to make sure that there is funding for schools. She says that basic things like chairs are whats needed and why those funds matter.

English teacher Metasha Olson says that equipment as basic as that shouldn't be the cause for safety concerns across the state.

Both teachers agree that the teacher raise is something they're thankful for, but Murguia says that they're not being selfish for money, they want it for their students.

Both teachers say they are aware on the impact of the ramifications, and say they're aware of the sacrifices. However both Murguia, Olson, and the others in the group agree that they are willing to do whatever it takes.

Both Olson and her daughter, who is a student at Dewey Public Schools, say the best way for community members to help is to simply call their legislators.

They suggest that you download the OAEC56 Legislature Guide App as an easy way to find and contact your legislators.