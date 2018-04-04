Posted: Apr 04, 2018 3:44 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2018 3:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

Schools are continuing to close this week due to ongoing walk-outs.

Bartlesville Public Schools has announced closure for the rest of the week. You can find out about meals and other information here.

Dewey Public Schools has announced closure on Thursday. A survey will be sent out to teachers on Thursday regarding Friday classes.

Caney Valley Oklahoma has announced closure for the rest of the week here on their website.

Nowata Public Schools has announced closure on Thursday and Friday. Breakfast will be available from 7:30 to 8:30 and lunch will be available from 11:30 to 1.

Pawhuska Public Schools are closed on Thursday. Student mealswill be at the Calvary Baptist Church and provided by the Assembly of God. Those in need of meals should call (918) 287-7584.