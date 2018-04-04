Posted: Apr 04, 2018 4:21 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2018 4:21 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Wesleyan men’s tennis earned a monumental victory in its match against Friends University. This was the first victory in conference play since the Eagles joined the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in 2015.

Alberto Picchi, who also stars on the men’s soccer team, drew attention with his two-set victory on the No. 1 court for singles. Gabe Belden also gutted out a singles victory as well.

Also, the doubles pairing of Picchi and freshman Tyler Eldridge were instrumental in the team. Eagles head coach Gene Hartman was very pleased to get the victory.

The Eagles are now 1-2 in KCAC play on the season. Coach Hartman says the team has big goals for the rest of the season and his hopes are that the team can qualify for postseason play.

OKWU is on the court against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday afternoon.