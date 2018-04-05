Posted: Apr 05, 2018 10:17 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2018 10:17 AM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma's 2018 spring turkey hunting season will start a half-hour before sunrise April 6 in all areas of the state except the Southeast Region. The season will run through May 6. In the eight-county Southeast Region, youth spring turkey season will be April 21-22, and the regional turkey season will be April 23 to May 6.



Based on field reports submitted in the past few days by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation personnel, habitat conditions vary from west to east, and bird numbers should comparable to last season. The timing of spring breeding activities for Oklahoma’s wild turkeys seems to running about normal.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Northeast Region Wildlife Supervisor, Bruce H. Burton, offered several tips for hunters:

Current Gobbler Activity: Birds are gobbling strong on roosts and often at any time of the day. Many gobblers are breeding hens and defending harems, leaving young birds (jakes) easy to call. Most adult toms are currently with hens a large part of the day.



Condition of Habitat: Unusually mild, dry winter and early spring led to lots of wildfires and controlled burns in the region. Seasonal rains in the last few weeks have green-up well under way on most disturbed soils. Look for these areas or for good strutting locations near nesting cover.



Reports From Landowners and Scouting Hunters: Birds are now highly visible and very vocal. Spring populations appear to be up slightly from last year in much of the region.



WMAs in the Region: Cherokee, Cookson, Spavinaw and Copan WMAs all appear to have good turkey numbers. Hunters should check regulations on all state areas as they may differ from statewide regulations.



Best Tips:



1. Hunt afternoons when you have fewer hunters and hens to compete with.



2. Avoid overcalling. A lonely tom can find you from a great distance with just one call.



3. Be patient. Even though you might not be sure if a bird is coming, wait him out.



Biggest Mistakes:



1. Always travel through the woods with blaze orange visible.



2. Overcalling. Every time you call, you have the opportunity to give yourself away.



3. Don't attempt to get too close to a located bird. Get settled in, concealed, and make the bird come to you.



Opening Day Expectations: Lots of birds and lots of pressure. Success will depend on being patient. Weather will probably determine whether opening weekend is a boom or a bust. Even if it is wet, hunters can capitalize by being ready every time there is a break in the weather.