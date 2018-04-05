Posted: Apr 05, 2018 12:10 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2018 3:24 PM

Bartlesville's OKM Music has announced the line-up for this year's festival June 8th through the 15th. Development Director, Ashley LaRue says the OKM board is excited about the 2018 season

This year's festival will feature what it has been known for such as the orchestral music of Tulsa Symphony, the chamber music of the Miro Quartet, and pianist Katie Mahan. It will add a country and jazz flavor. You'll hear the Brent Giddens Band and Lucas Hoge, and singer-songwriter Parker McCollum.

LaRue says OKM Music listened to what concert patrons had to say.