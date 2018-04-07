Posted: Apr 07, 2018 12:49 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2018 3:17 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata School Board will take up the Teacher Walk-Out as part of its agenda Monday night. The board will likely need to set dates to make up the class time students missed while teachers were out making their case for additional classroom dollars. School boards across the state will treat the days as if they were caused by inclement weather.

The board will hear a personnel report and vote to set the date to sell 755 thousand dollars worth of building bonds. The agenda calls for the board to take action on a proposal to accept donations for an Intruder Defense System and to approve bids for lockers for the field house.

Monday night's Nowata School Board meeting is set for 6 o'clock at the High School Commons.