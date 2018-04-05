Posted: Apr 05, 2018 1:33 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2018 1:33 PM

A joint investigation by the Osage County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Exposives has resulted in a Federal Grand Jury indictment of 37 year-old Thadeus Horn of Pawhuska. Horn is charged with possession of firearms after a felony conviction.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announced the indictment on Thursday. If he is convicted, Horn could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.