Posted: Apr 05, 2018 3:18 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2018 3:18 PM

Ben Nicholas

A man was taken to the Washington County Correctional facility for a burglary that took place earlier in the month.

James Cates Jr. was in Washington County Court on Thursday with one count of Burglary in the 2nd Degree at a residence. According to an affidavit, a Washington County Deputy arrived to a residence regarding a burglary that was ransacked. A laptop, a tablet, jewelry and medications were all taken.

A short time later the deputy was contacted when Cates was seen with another person walking and carrying sacks. After some investigative work and some interviews later, Cates verbally told the deputy that he took the items and entered the residence through the backdoor.

Bond was set at $20,000 and Cates was ordered to appear in court next on April 27.