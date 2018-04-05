Posted: Apr 05, 2018 3:28 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2018 3:28 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man appeared in the Washington County Court on Thursday for multiple counts, including one of the felonious nature.

Jeffory Miller was taken in on charges of Domestic Abuse by Strangulation, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on Wednesday. According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville Police Officer was called to an address in reference to a possible assault in progress. When they arrived, Miller said the fight between he and the victim was only verbal, and she had fallen down in the laundry room a few days ago.

When police asked the victim, she originally stated that the had fallen, but when Miller was separated from her she told the officers that there was a fight the night before that was physical. She told the officers that Miller had choked her, pulled her hair, dragging her out of bed, and then punched her in the face with a closed fist. Marks were observed on the woman's face and neck.

Officers placed Miller under arrest. Bond was set for $7,500 with a condition of no contact with the victim. Miller will be back in court on April 27.