Posted: Apr 05, 2018 3:42 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2018 3:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Pawhuska and the Pawhuska School District held a leadership meeting earlier in the month and discussed shared goals and priorities, where a renewed commitment to work and communicate in a more efficient and positive manner, was made.

In a joint press release, the Pawhuska School District and the City of Pawhuska, stated that their top priority is campus and student safety, and they are committed to do whatever it takes to improve campus and student safety. The group states that they will be meeting together in the future to come up with a plan to enhance and improve campus and student safety.