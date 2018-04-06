Posted: Apr 06, 2018 8:02 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2018 8:02 AM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was taken in for Drinking and Driving on Wednesday night.

Matthew Forrest was charged with DUI, Transporting an Open Alcoholic Beverage, and General Speeding. According to an affidavit, an officer was parked when he observed a white truck going 10 miles-per-hour over the speed limit. As the officer watched, the trucks speed increased, so the officer initiated a traffic stop. The officer made contact with Forrest and immediately noticed slow and slurred speech.

The officer then asked if Forrest had been drinking, to which he replied “no.” When asked a second time, Forrest told the officer that he “had about 4 beers.” Several tests were conducted, to which the officer determined that Forrest was, in fact, not sober.

Bond was set at $1,500, and Forrest was ordered to appear back in court on April 25.