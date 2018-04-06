Posted: Apr 06, 2018 9:05 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2018 9:05 AM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was in court on Thursday afternoon for a second incident in 2018.

Patrick Austin Bradley was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, months after being charged with 3rd Degree Arson. According to an affidavit, police responded to a car accident near a local gas station. The vehicles collided head-on, but no injuries or damage was visible. Bradley, who was in one vehicle, then got out of the car with what was described as a one-by-two piece of particle board, around 19 inches long.

Bradley walked toward the other vehicle, holding the board as to swing or hit the other driver, but was held back by witnesses and had the object taken from him. Officers observed the board, which was broken in the fight, and determined that it is very rigid and could cause injury.

In the matter of the arson, police were informed in February that Bradley was lighting pieces of paper on fire and dropping them on the side of the highway, igniting grass fires. Bradley later admitted to his involvement.

Bradley’s combined bonds are set for $22,000. His next court date is set for April 25.