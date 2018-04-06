Posted: Apr 06, 2018 5:51 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2018 5:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Board of Education held a special meeting on Friday afternoon in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium at BHS where they gathered input on the ongoing teacher walkout.

During the meeting, the Bartlesville Education Association announced that 87% of BEA teachers will not return on Monday. Rachel Hough, spokesperson for the BEA, says that those 164 teachers will not return until their plan is met.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says that the reality of the situation is that school will have to be extended if the walkouts continue. He laid out that schedule.

District 5 Board Member Tyler Vaclaw explained the severity of the issue and wanted to remind people that this could go into the summer.

Superintendent McCauley noted that no action was actually needed at this meeting because he was already authorized to suspend school for 5 more days. The item was tabled until a further meeting, should it be necessary.

If the goals were met by the legislature and Governor Mary Fallin, the teachers would be back in school as soon as possible. However, there will be no school on Monday.

