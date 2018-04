Posted: Apr 09, 2018 5:03 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2018 5:03 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville felt an earthquake Monday morning at 5:22. The U. S. Geological Survey reports the 4.3 magnitude quake was centered 27 kilometers west south-west of Perry.

Reports show the quake was felt in Bartlesville, Owasso, Tulsa, McAlester, Chickasha. Reports also show the quake was felt in Wichita.