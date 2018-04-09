Posted: Apr 09, 2018 9:14 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2018 9:16 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

It was a short meeting, with the commissioners taking no action on the County Assessor’s Office request to dispose of some equipment it has in surplus.

The Assessor’s Office was wanting to give a few desks to the Sherriff’s office, but the commissioners were concerned that the action might interfere with state laws on giving and getting equipment during an election year.

Here is Vice Chairman Curtis Barnes.

The commissioners also approved the state election board’s reimbursement of $2,550.12 to the county. They also discussed more information about meetings regarding Nowata County E-911.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at nine at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.