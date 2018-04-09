Posted: Apr 09, 2018 10:36 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2018 10:36 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Two people are dead as a result of an accident Sunday on U. S 166 between Tyro and Dearing.

Montgomery County Sheriff Bobby Dierks says Garry Bush and wife Jana Bush of rural Caney were west bound in Dodge truck on U.S. 166 at county road 3700 when a Chevy truck driven by Derek Messner of Coffeyville collided head-on with Bush vehicle.

Garry Bush and Messner died at the scene. Jana Bush was transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Joplin trauma center.

News of the double fatality has stunned the Coffeyville and Caney communities. Both victims were graduates of Caney Valley High school and had numerous family members and multiple connections throughout the Caney and Tyro area.