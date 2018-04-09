Posted: Apr 09, 2018 10:44 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2018 10:58 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning where they opened a bid for road materials. Multiple bids were submitted, and the commissioners accepted all of the bids for review.

The commissioners approved an agreement for work and received several reports before Commissioner Mitch Antle announced that several Saferoom Grants had been filed in the second phase of reimbursements. Commissioner Antle read that 21 total saferooms were filed, and 13 of those were filed in Bartlesville. Three saferooms came from Wann, two from Copan, two from Dewey and one coming from Ramona.

All other items in the meeting were approved, all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will next meet on Monday morning at 9:30