Posted: Apr 09, 2018 3:19 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2018 3:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

Fire hydrant flushing will begin in the City of Bartlesville starting on April 15.

The flushing will be done in sections, starting with the area East of the Railroad Tracks going to the Caney river, and from 11th Street to the Northern City Limits. This area will be flushed during the night from 7 that evening until 6 the next morning.

The second area to be flushed will be scheduled for the week of April 16 starting at the Railroad Tracks and going West to Sunset Blvd., and from 11th Street to the Northern City Limits including Oak Park. These flushings will occur from 7-to-3 during the day, so do be advised and take precaution.

Crews will continue to move throughout the city for about 10 weeks until everything is flushed.