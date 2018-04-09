Posted: Apr 09, 2018 3:24 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2018 3:24 PM

Ben Nicholas

As Oklahoma’s statewide teacher walkout has continued and districts representing students have announced school closures into a second week, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has announced an extension of the Oklahoma School Testing Program schedule, which began April 2.

The adjustment of federally mandated assessments means the testing window for grade 3-8 general assessments and grade 11 science assessments are now extended by one week from the original deadline.

A list of the new dates for state testing can be found here