Posted: Apr 09, 2018 3:29 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2018 3:29 PM

Ben Nicholas

Downtown Dewey will be home to the first Baker Heritage Blues Festival at the end of the month, on April 28. Special headliner, Michigan blues rock recording artist Rusty Wright, will be performing with his full band.

Dewey will also be host to The Grapevine Travelers, Jenny and Pete Marriot, and the Dusty Pittsley Band in the festival with brews and BBQ, as well as other food selections to choose from.

The Baker Heritage Blues Festival will feature vendors of photography, painting, leather goods, metal, glass, and other mixed media, as well as unique apparel and original handmade jewelry artisans.

In remembrance of Lennie, The Lennie Baker Scholarship will provide a $500 scholarship to be awarded to an area music student that displays great leadership and community involvement.

Tickets for the festival are $15 for adults, $5 for kids, and are good for all day, 3 to 11 p.m.

For any questions, call 918-440-2393 or email BHBluesfestival@gmail.com