Several local and area schools are closing school on Tuesday in continuation of the teacher walkouts. At this time:

Bartlesville Public Schools will NOT hold class tomorrow. More information can be found here

Caney Valley has closed school for Tuesday AND Wednesday.

Pawhuska Schools are closed on Tuesday. Student meals will be served at the Catholic Church. If you need a student meal, please call (918) 287-7584.

Dewey Schools will be closed on Tuesday. A survey will given to teachers regarding class for Wednesday on Tuesday afternoon.

Nowata Schools will be closed on Tuesday. Breakfast will be available from 7:30 to 8:30 and lunch will be available from 11:30 to 1.