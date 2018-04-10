Posted: Apr 10, 2018 4:11 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2018 4:11 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate a Monday night accident on U. S. 75 about 3 miles south of Bartlesville. According to the accident report, a 4-runner, driven by 35 year-old Justin Nauer of Bartlesville and a Lexus SUV driven by 26 year-old Robert Lay of Bartlesville were both northbound on 75 just before 10 o'clock. Nauer drove into the path of Lay's vehicle, causing Lay to go off the road north of 2500 road and roll several times. Both of the cooupants of Lay's vehicle were thrown from the vehicle. Lay landed about 60 feet from the vehicle and his passenger, 26 year-old Elizabeth Lay landed underneath the vehicle.

Bartlesville EMS took Lay to Jane Phillips Medical Center. He was later transported by Air Evac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in critical condition with head and internal injuries. Elizabeth Lay was taken to St. John Hospital in Tulsa and admitted there with head and internal injuries in stable condition. Nauer was treated at the scene and was released.

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NEWS ON 6.