Posted: Apr 10, 2018 8:40 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2018 8:40 AM

Bill Lynch

Barbara Albritton from INCOG provided a presentation to the Osage County Commissioners Monday morning during their regularly scheduled meeting, discussing INCOG grants for the Rural Water District #21 project. The Commissioners approved the application for the REP Grant to repair the water districts storage tank. The repairs would include a new shore well with 95 GPM submersible pump, a 20 foot concrete presedimentation basin, a new in line mixer, and chemical feed system. Albritton recommended the RWD project as it would be the most likely to be approved for grant funding.

Additionally, during the meeting of the Osage County Commissioners, Sheriff Eddie Virden discussed a new phone system which the department wished to install in the jail. The new phone system would come at no cost to the county, and would regulate visitation at the County Jail, limiting it to only physical interactions with attorneys. Instead inmates would have access to video calling at regular interval. Video kiosk would be installed in the stalls so that inmates could contact family at their home, or if the family wished to travel to the County Jail they could use the kiosks in the waiting room to speak with inmates. The kiosks have proven to reduce risk of contraband, especially cell phones, coming into jail systems where video calls are available.



Lastly, the Commissioners wished to send prayers to Osage County Clerk Shelia Bellamy and her family. Bellamy lost both her mother and mother-in-law Monday morning.